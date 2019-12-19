SSE PLC 3.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

SSE PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1400 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -3.2% from today’s opening price of 1447 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 131 points and increased 211 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1475 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,323.64 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,196.44. There are currently 1,033,740,769 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,054,659. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £15,006,246,388 GBP.