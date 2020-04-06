SSE PLC 28.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

SSE PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1390 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 28.7% from today’s opening price of 1080 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 395 points and decreased 353 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1703 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,496.58 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,327.81. There are currently 1,039,393,270 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,429,352. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £11,334,583,609 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn