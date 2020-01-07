SSE PLC 2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

SSE PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SSE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1461 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 2.0% from today’s opening price of 1433 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 115 points and increased 188 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1475 GBX while the year low share price is currently 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,355.20 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,208.42. There are currently 1,033,950,122 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,163,208. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £14,749,298,490 GBP.