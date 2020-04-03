SSE PLC 13.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

SSE PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 1300 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.5% from the opening price of 1145 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 498 points and decreased 293 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1703 GBX while the 52 week low is 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,504.07 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,327.62. There are currently 1,039,393,270 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,310,833. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £11,526,871,364 GBP.

