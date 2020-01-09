SSE PLC 13.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

SSE PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Bernstein. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set a target price of 1600 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.2% from today’s opening price of 1413 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 103 points and increased 171.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1475 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,361.21 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,210.96. There are currently 1,033,950,122 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,203,981. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £14,614,884,974 GBP.