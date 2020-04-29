SSE PLC 12.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

SSE PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1370 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 12.2% from the opening price of 1220.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 43.5 points and decreased 272.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1703 GBX while the year low share price is currently 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,378.51 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,334.64. There are currently 1,039,393,270 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,746,617. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £12,858,087,744 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn