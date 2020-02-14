SSE PLC 1.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Morgan Stanley

SSE PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 1620 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.8% from the opening price of 1650.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 164 points and increased 345 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1685 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,484.98 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,261.12. There are currently 1,030,355,683 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,901,938. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £17,078,145,445 GBP.