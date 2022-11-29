SSE PLC -1.4% potential downside indicated by Citigroup

SSE PLC with ticker (LON:SSE) now has a potential downside of -1.4% according to Citigroup.







Citigroup set a target price of 1,664 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SSE PLC share price of 1,687 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -1.4%. Trading has ranged between 1,405 (52 week low) and 2,167 (52 week high) with an average of 2,985,113 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £18,280,944,430.



SSE PLC is an electricity network company engaged in generating renewable electricity. The Company is principally focused on clean electricity infrastructure. It develops, owns and operates low carbon infrastructure to support the zero-carbon transition. This includes onshore and offshore wind, hydro power, electricity transmission and distribution grids, alongside providing energy products and services for businesses, and it has interests across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Denmark and Poland. Its segments include SSEN Transmission, SSEN Distribution, SSE Renewables, SSE Thermal, Gas Storage, Business Energy, SSE Airtricity, Distributed Energy and Energy Portfolio Management. It owns and operates an electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland and two electricity distribution networks in the north of Scotland and in central southern England. It is also engaged in the generation of electricity from renewable sources.







