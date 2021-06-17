SSE ORD 50P – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.9% Downside

SSE ORD 50P with EPIC code (LON:SSE) now have 12 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £15.00 and £11.8 and has a mean target at £13.24. Given that the previous closing share price was at £15.74 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -15.9%. The day 50 moving average is £15.16 and the 200 day MA is £14.72. The market cap for the company is £16b. Find out more information at: http://www.sse.com

SSE engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy and changed its name to SSE in September 2011. SSE was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.