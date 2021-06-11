SSE ORD 50P – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.4% Downside

SSE ORD 50P found using the EPIC (LON:SSE) now have 12 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £15.00 and £11.8 with the average target price sitting at £13.24. Given that the previous closing share price was at £15.47 this would indicate that there is a downside of -14.4%. The day 50 moving average is £15.07 while the 200 day moving average is £14.67. The market capitalisation for the company is £16b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sse.com

SSE engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy and changed its name to SSE in September 2011. SSE was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.