SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc found using ticker (SSNC) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 73.79. With the stocks previous close at 58.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.44 and the 200 day moving average is 56.09. The company has a market cap of $14,031m. Find out more information at: http://www.ssctech.com

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company’s products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. It provides solutions to clients in institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, brokerage, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets, commercial lenders, real estate investment trusts, corporate treasury groups, insurance companies, pension funds, municipal finance groups, and real estate property managers. The company also offers health care solutions, such as claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services to health care industry that include pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health optimization solutions, as well as provides professional and products support services. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn