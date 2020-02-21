SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc with ticker code (SSNC) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 73.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.54. The company has a market cap of $16,398m. Company Website: http://www.ssctech.com

SS&C Technologies Holdings provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company’s products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. It provides solutions to clients in institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, brokerage, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets, commercial lenders, real estate investment trusts, corporate treasury groups, insurance companies, pension funds, municipal finance groups, and real estate property managers. The company also offers health care solutions, such as claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services to health care industry that include pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health optimization solutions, as well as provides professional and products support services. SS&C Technologies Holdings was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

