SRAX – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

SRAX with ticker code (SRAX) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 5. With the stocks previous close at 2.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 93.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.74 and the 200 day moving average is 2.62. The company has a market cap of $44m. Visit the company website at: http://www.srax.com

SRAX, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company’s machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. It also offers SRAX IR, software as a service (Saas) that enables companies to understand their shareholder base through the tracking of holdings, the management of investor contact information, and identification of trends in the purchase and sale of issuer’s securities; and BIGToken platform, a consumer data management platform where consumers rewarded for providing and verifying their data and completing activities within the platform. The company provides data management, audience optimization and recognition, multi-channel and omni channel media, and marketing services. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales team, as well as through industry specific events. The company was formerly known as Social Reality and changed its name to SRAX in August 2019. SRAX was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

