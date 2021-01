SRAX – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.8% Upside

SRAX found using ticker (SRAX) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 93.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.74 while the 200 day moving average is 2.62. The company has a market cap of $44m. Company Website: http://www.srax.com

SRAX, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company’s machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. It also offers SRAX IR, software as a service (Saas) that enables companies to understand their shareholder base through the tracking of holdings, the management of investor contact information, and identification of trends in the purchase and sale of issuer’s securities; and BIGToken platform, a consumer data management platform where consumers rewarded for providing and verifying their data and completing activities within the platform. The company provides data management, audience optimization and recognition, multi-channel and omni channel media, and marketing services. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales team, as well as through industry specific events. The company was formerly known as Social Reality and changed its name to SRAX in August 2019. SRAX was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.