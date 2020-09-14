Square – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Square found using ticker (SQ) have now 36 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 225 and 41 and has a mean target at 147.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 141.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 145.44 while the 200 day moving average is 96.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $60,963m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.squareup.com

Square provides, together with its subsidiaries, payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that offers sellers to payment and point-of-sale solutions. It provides hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology; Square Terminal, a portable payments device that replaces keypad terminals, which accepts various payment types, such as tap, dip, and swipe, as well as prints receipts; and managed payments solutions. The company also offers various software products, including Square Point of Sale; Square Virtual Terminal; Square Appointments; Square for Retail; Square for Restaurants; Square Invoices, Square Online Store; Square Loyalty, Marketing, and Gift Cards; and Square Dashboard. In addition, it offers developer platform, which includes application programming interfaces and software development kits. Further, it provides managed payments, instant transfer, Square Card, Square Capital, and payroll. Additionally, it provides Cash App, which enables to send, spend, and store money; and Weebly that offers customers website hosting and domain name registration solutions. Square was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

