Square – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Square with ticker code (SQ) have now 41 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 380 and 150 calculating the average target price we see 267. Now with the previous closing price of 245.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The day 50 moving average is 235.3 while the 200 day moving average is 210.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $117,459m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.squareup.com

Square, together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments; also provide reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. It provides hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology; Square Terminal, a payments device and receipt printer to replace traditional keypad terminals, which accepts tap, dip, and swipe payments. The company also offers various software products, including Square Point of Sale; Square Appointments; Square for Retail; Square for Restaurants; Square Online and Square Online Checkout; Square Invoices; Square Virtual Terminal; Square Team Management; Square Contracts; Square Loyalty, Marketing, and Gift Cards; and Square Dashboard. In addition, it offers developer platform, which includes application programming interfaces and software development kits. Further, the company provides Cash App, which enables to send, spend, and store money; and Weebly that offers customers website hosting and domain name registration solutions. Square was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

