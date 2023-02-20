Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. with ticker code (SFM) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 21 and has a mean target at 32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.89 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.44 and the 200 day MA is 29.26. The market cap for the company is $3,497m. Company Website: https://www.sprouts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,403m based on the market concensus.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.