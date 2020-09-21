Sprouts Farmers Market – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Sprouts Farmers Market found using ticker (SFM) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 29.2. With the stocks previous close at 21.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.39 while the 200 day moving average is 22.66. The company has a market cap of $2,438m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sprouts.com

Sprouts Farmers Market, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items. As of February 20, 2020, it operated 341 stores in 22 states. Sprouts Farmers Market was founded in 2002 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

