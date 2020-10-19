Sprouts Farmers Market – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.4% Upside

Sprouts Farmers Market found using ticker (SFM) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 28.87. With the stocks previous close at 21.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,581m. Find out more information at: http://www.sprouts.com

Sprouts Farmers Market, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items. As of February 20, 2020, it operated 341 stores in 22 states. Sprouts Farmers Market was founded in 2002 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn