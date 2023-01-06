Sprouts Farmers Market – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Sprouts Farmers Market found using ticker (SFM) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 21 with a mean TP of 32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.4%. The day 50 moving average is 32.19 and the 200 day MA is 29.27. The market cap for the company is $3,248m. Find out more information at: https://www.sprouts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,359m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sprouts Farmers Market offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 374 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.