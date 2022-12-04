Sprouts Farmers Market – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.9% Downside

Sprouts Farmers Market found using ticker (SFM) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 21 with a mean TP of 31.77. Now with the previous closing price of 34.11 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.81 while the 200 day moving average is 28.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,698m. Find out more information at: https://www.sprouts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,444m based on the market concensus.

Sprouts Farmers Market offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 374 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.