Sprouts Farmers Market – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Sprouts Farmers Market with ticker code (SFM) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 31.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.78 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.85. The company has a market cap of $3,534m. Find out more information at: https://www.sprouts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,401m based on the market concensus.

Sprouts Farmers Market offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 374 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.