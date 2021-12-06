Sprouts Farmers Market – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

Sprouts Farmers Market found using ticker (SFM) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 25.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.62 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.7 and the 200 day moving average is 24.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,966m. Company Website: https://www.sprouts.com

Sprouts Farmers Market offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. As of July 04, 2021, it operated 363 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.