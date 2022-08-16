Twitter
Sprouts Farmers Market – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

Sprouts Farmers Market with ticker code (SFM) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 21 with a mean TP of 29.14. With the stocks previous close at 29.19 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.2%. The day 50 moving average is 27 and the 200 day moving average is 28.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,190m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sprouts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,185m based on the market concensus.

Sprouts Farmers Market offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 374 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

