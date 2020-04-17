Sprout Social, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 84.3% Upside

Sprout Social, Inc with ticker code (SPT) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 24.2. Now with the previous closing price of 13.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 84.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.3. The company has a market cap of $658m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sproutsocial.com

Sprout Social designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. The company’s tools serves a range of use-cases within its customers’ organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. It also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. The company serves approximately 23,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, and marketing agencies, as well as government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

