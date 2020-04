Sprout Social, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.6% Upside

Sprout Social, Inc with ticker code (SPT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 21 and has a mean target at 24.2. Now with the previous closing price of 14.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 66.6%. The 50 day MA is 14.3 and the 200 day MA is 17.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $740m. Find out more information at: http://www.sproutsocial.com

Sprout Social designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. The company’s tools serves a range of use-cases within its customers’ organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. It also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. The company serves approximately 23,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, and marketing agencies, as well as government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

