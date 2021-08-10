Twitter
Sprout Social, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Sprout Social, Inc found using ticker (SPT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 55.5. With the stocks previous close at 53.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The day 50 moving average is 48.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,937m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sproutsocial.com

Sprout Social designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. The company’s tools serves a range of use-cases within its customers’ organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. It also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. The company serves approximately 23,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, and marketing agencies, as well as government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

