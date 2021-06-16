Sprout Social, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Sprout Social, Inc found using ticker (SPT) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 55.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day MA is 48.89 while the 200 day moving average is 37.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,937m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sproutsocial.com

Sprout Social designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. The company’s tools serves a range of use-cases within its customers’ organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. It also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. The company serves approximately 23,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, and marketing agencies, as well as government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.