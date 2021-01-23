Twitter
Sprout Social, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.3% Downside

Sprout Social, Inc found using ticker (SPT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 57.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.24 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.3%. The 50 day MA is 51.76 and the 200 day moving average is 41.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,350m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sproutsocial.com

Sprout Social designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. The company’s tools serves a range of use-cases within its customers’ organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. It also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. The company serves approximately 23,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, and marketing agencies, as well as government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

