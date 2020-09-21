Sprint Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.7% Downside

Sprint Corporation with ticker code (S) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.7 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 7.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.44 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -11.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.62 and the 200 day moving average is 8.32. The market cap for the company is $35,441m. Find out more information at: 0

