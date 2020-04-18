Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.2% Upside

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, In found using ticker (SBPH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 1.73. With the stocks previous close at 1.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.09 and the 200 day MA is 2.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $20m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://springbankpharm.com

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing STimulator of INterferon Genes agonist product candidate, including SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of selected cancers. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a collaborative research agreement with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center for the evaluation of STimulator of INterferon Gene antagonist compounds in autoimmune disease models. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

