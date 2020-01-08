Splunk Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Splunk Inc. found using ticker (SPLK) now have 39 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 246.6 and 105 with a mean TP of 161.94. Now with the previous closing price of 154.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 146.39 and the 200 day MA is 128.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,915m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.splunk.com

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; Splunk Cloud; and Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments. It also provides Splunk Enterprise Security that addresses security threats and information, and event management; Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT and business services; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; Splunk Phantom that automates and orchestrates incident response workflows; Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit; Splunk App for AWS that collects and analyzes data from amazon web services data sources; Splunk DB Connect to get business and enterprise context; and Cisco Firepower App for Splunk. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support and education, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/e-commerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.