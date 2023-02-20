Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. with ticker code (SRC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 44.33. Now with the previous closing price of 44.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day MA is 41.88 and the 200 day MA is 40.59. The company has a market cap of $6,173m. Company Website: https://www.spiritrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,194m based on the market concensus.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

