Spirit Realty Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Spirit Realty Capital found using ticker (SRC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 46 and 34 and has a mean target at 40.33. With the stocks previous close at 32.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.86 and the 200 day MA is 32.96. The company has a market cap of $3,378m. Company Website: http://www.spiritrealty.com

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2020, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,771 owned properties and 43 properties securing mortgage loans. Our owned properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of 36.2 million square feet, are leased to 294 tenants across 48 states and 28 retail industries.

