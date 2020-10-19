Spirit Realty Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Spirit Realty Capital found using ticker (SRC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 34 calculating the mean target price we have 40.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.1 while the 200 day moving average is 32.75. The company has a market cap of $3,344m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.spiritrealty.com

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2020, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,771 owned properties and 43 properties securing mortgage loans. Our owned properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of 36.2 million square feet, are leased to 294 tenants across 48 states and 28 retail industries.

