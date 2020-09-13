Spirit Realty Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Spirit Realty Capital with ticker code (SRC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 46 and 34 calculating the mean target price we have 40.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.57 and the 200 day moving average is 32.85. The market cap for the company is $3,663m. Visit the company website at: http://www.spiritrealty.com

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2020, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,771 owned properties and 43 properties securing mortgage loans. Our owned properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of 36.2 million square feet, are leased to 294 tenants across 48 states and 28 retail industries.

