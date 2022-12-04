Spirit Realty Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Spirit Realty Capital found using ticker (SRC) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 44.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The day 50 moving average is 38.15 while the 200 day moving average is 41.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,761m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.spiritrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,253m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.