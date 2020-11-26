Spirit Realty Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Spirit Realty Capital with ticker code (SRC) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 40.46. With the stocks previous close at 37.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The day 50 moving average is 33.77 while the 200 day moving average is 34.03. The company has a market cap of $4,105m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.spiritrealty.com

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.