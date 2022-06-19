Spirit Realty Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Spirit Realty Capital with ticker code (SRC) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 44 calculating the average target price we see 50.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,959m. Company Website: https://www.spiritrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,802m based on the market concensus.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.