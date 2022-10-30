Spirit Realty Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Spirit Realty Capital found using ticker (SRC) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 36 and has a mean target at 44.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.88 and the 200 day MA is 42.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,234m. Visit the company website at: https://www.spiritrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,141m based on the market concensus.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.