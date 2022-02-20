Spirit Realty Capital – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Spirit Realty Capital with ticker code (SRC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 52.5. With the stocks previous close at 47.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.08 while the 200 day moving average is 48.24. The company has a market cap of $5,979m. Company Website: https://www.spiritrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $6,674m based on the market concensus.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.