Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In with ticker code (SPR) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 12 and has a mean target at 22.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day MA is 20.76 while the 200 day moving average is 23.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,213m. Find out more information at: http://www.spiritaero.com

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, such as fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

