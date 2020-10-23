Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In with ticker code (SPR) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 12 with a mean TP of 22. Now with the previous closing price of 19.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day MA is 19.56 and the 200 day moving average is 21.65. The company has a market cap of $2,001m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.spiritaero.com

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, such as fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

