Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.0% Upside

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In with ticker code (SPR) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 45 and has a mean target at 55.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 79.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.1 and the 200 day MA is 43.16. The market cap for the company is $3,052m. Find out more information at: https://www.spiritaero.com

The potential market cap would be $5,464m based on the market concensus.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts. This segment primarily serves the aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or engine OEMs of large commercial aircraft and/or business/regional jet programs. The Defense & Space segment provides fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures primarily for U.S. Government defense programs, including Boeing P-8, C40, and KC-46 Tanker. This segment also engages in the fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training on fixed wing aircraft aerostructures, missiles, and hypersonics works, such as solid rocket motor throats, nozzles, re-entry vehicle thermal protections systems, forward cockpit and cabin, and fuselage work on rotorcraft aerostructures. The Aftermarket segment offers spare parts and MRO services, repairs for flight control surfaces and nacelles, radome repairs, rotable assets, engineering services, advanced composite repairs, and other repair and overhaul services. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.