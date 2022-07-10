Twitter
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.5% Upside

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In with ticker code (SPR) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 41.12 with a mean TP of 53.34. Now with the previous closing price of 30.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 72.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,236m. Find out more information at: https://www.spiritaero.com

The potential market cap would be $5,582m based on the market concensus.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts. This segment primarily serves the aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or engine OEMs of large commercial aircraft and/or business/regional jet programs. The Defense & Space segment provides fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures primarily for U.S. Government defense programs, including Boeing P-8, C40, and KC-46 Tanker. This segment also engages in the fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training on fixed wing aircraft aerostructures, missiles, and hypersonics works, such as solid rocket motor throats, nozzles, re-entry vehicle thermal protections systems, forward cockpit and cabin, and fuselage work on rotorcraft aerostructures. The Aftermarket segment offers spare parts and MRO services, repairs for flight control surfaces and nacelles, radome repairs, rotable assets, engineering services, advanced composite repairs, and other repair and overhaul services. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has a strategic partnership with Sierra Space to enhance access to commercial space economy of the future. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

