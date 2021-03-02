Twitter
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In found using ticker (SPR) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 18 and has a mean target at 45.06. Now with the previous closing price of 42.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.37 while the 200 day moving average is 29.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,887m. Company Website: http://www.spiritaero.com

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams. The Propulsion Systems segment offers nacelles, including thrust reversers; struts/pylons; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs; and related spares, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

