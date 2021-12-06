Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.4% Upside

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In found using ticker (SPR) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 39 with the average target price sitting at 56.14. Now with the previous closing price of 38.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.52 and the 200 day MA is 44.75. The market cap for the company is $3,911m. Find out more information at: https://www.spiritaero.com

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams. The Propulsion Systems segment offers nacelles, including thrust reversers; struts/pylons; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs; and related spares, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.