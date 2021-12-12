Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In with ticker code (SPR) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 56.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.19 and the 200 day moving average is 44.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,262m. Company Website: https://www.spiritaero.com

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams. The Propulsion Systems segment offers nacelles, including thrust reversers; struts/pylons; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs; and related spares, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.