Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In with ticker code (SPR) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 56.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.19 and the 200 day moving average is 44.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,262m. Company Website: https://www.spiritaero.com

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams. The Propulsion Systems segment offers nacelles, including thrust reversers; struts/pylons; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs; and related spares, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Springfield Properties PLC 4.8% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.