Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.2% Upside

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In with ticker code (SPR) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 24 and has a mean target at 34.6. With the stocks previous close at 25.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.2%. The 50 day MA is 24.69 while the 200 day moving average is 33.91. The company has a market cap of $2,737m. Visit the company website at: https://www.spiritaero.com

The potential market cap would be $3,671m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts. This segment primarily serves the aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or engine OEMs of large commercial aircraft and/or business/regional jet programs. The Defense & Space segment provides fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures primarily for U.S. Government defense programs, including Boeing P-8, C40, and KC-46 Tanker. This segment also engages in the fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training on fixed wing aircraft aerostructures, missiles, and hypersonics works, such as solid rocket motor throats, nozzles, re-entry vehicle thermal protections systems, forward cockpit and cabin, and fuselage work on rotorcraft aerostructures. The Aftermarket segment offers spare parts and MRO services, repairs for flight control surfaces and nacelles, radome repairs, rotable assets, engineering services, advanced composite repairs, and other repair and overhaul services. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has a strategic partnership with Sierra Space to enhance access to commercial space economy of the future. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.