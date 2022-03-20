Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In found using ticker (SPR) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 60.79. Now with the previous closing price of 46.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The day 50 moving average is 46.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.19. The company has a market cap of $4,930m. Visit the company website at: https://www.spiritaero.com

The potential market cap would be $6,440m based on the market concensus.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, luding flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts. This segment primarily serves the aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or engine OEMs of large commercial aircraft and/or business/regional jet programs. The Defense & Space segment provides fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures primarily for U.S. Government defense programs, luding Boeing P-8, C40, and KC-46 Tanker. This segment also engages in the fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training on fixed wing aircraft aerostructures, missiles, and hypersonics works, such as solid rocket motor throats, nozzles, re-entry vehicle thermal protections systems, forward cockpit and cabin, and fuselage work on rotorcraft aerostructures. The Aftermarket segment offers spare parts and MRO services, repairs for flight control surfaces and nacelles, radome repairs, rotable assets, engineering services, advanced composite repairs, and other repair and overhaul services. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings Spirit AeroSystems Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.